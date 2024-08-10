Rajasthan: BSF recovers drone, heroin worth Rs 15 crore from village along Indo-Pak border

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday recovered a drone and a packet containing 3 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 15 crore, near a village along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Anupgarh district, police said.

After getting information from a local farmer, the BSF jawans found a drone carrying a packet was found near 30APD village of the district this morning, they said.

The drone apparently got discharged or faced technical default, foiling the smuggling bid, the police said.

Anupgarh SHO Anil Kumar said when Kaluram Nayak, a resident of village 30APD, went to his field, he saw a drone. The farmer informed the BSF jawans about this.

The BSF jawans found heroin from a yellow packet along with the drone and they informed the local police about this, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is being done. PTI AG NB NB