Rajasthan: BSP MLA duped of Rs 90,000 in cyber fraud

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) A Bahujan Samaj Party MLA of Rajasthan has registered a case of cyber fraud after he was allegedly duped of Rs 90,000 here, officials said on Thursday.

According to Jyoti Nagar Assistant Sub-Inspector Udayveer Singh, Rs 20,000 was deducted from MLA Manoj Kumar's account on August 4. Following this, Rs 70,000 was deducted on August 20.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday after Kumar alleged that an amount of Rs 90,000 was deducted fraudulently from his bank account through Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Singh said.

The matter is being investigated, he added.