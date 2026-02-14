Rajasthan budget has nothing for tribal communities: MP Rajkumar Roat

Jaipur, Feb 14 (PTI) Bharat Adivasi Party MP Rajkumar Roat on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Tribal Area Development (TAD) department and said the latest state budget contained nothing for these communities.

He accused the Rajasthan government of corruption in tribal welfare schemes and attempts to dilute land protection laws.

Addressing a press conference here along with party MLAs, Roat said tribal areas have historically remained deprived of development.

"The TAD department has become a hub of corruption. If fake signatures of officials are being used, accountability must be fixed," he said.

Raising the issue of land rights, Roat accused the government of weakening safeguards under Tenancy Act provisions and easing land conversion norms to facilitate the acquisition of tribal land.

He claimed powers earlier vested in senior administrative officers had been delegated to lower-level officials and procedural timelines shortened, which, he said, could adversely affect tribal landholders. PTI AG APL APL