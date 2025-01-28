Rajasthan budget to be presented on Feb 19, session to begin on Friday

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) The budget session in Rajasthan Assembly will be held on January 31 and the state budget will presented on February 19, Speaker Vasudev Devnani said on Tuesday.

The budget session will begin with Governor Haribhau Bagade's address on Friday and the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor's address will be held on February 3, 5 and 6.

Reply to the debate on the governor's address will be given by the state government on February 7. There will be a break from February 8-18 and the budget will be presented on February 19.

Speaker Devnani said that all the preparations for the session have been completed. He informed that the House has been redecorated in line with Jaipur's moniker as the 'Pink City'. Carpets and upholstery will now be a vibrant pink. Earlier, it was of light green colour.

The benches have been equipped with tablets for every legislator -- a move to make the assembly paperless. However, Devnani said that the session would not be fully paperless MLAs' training was not yet complete.

The speaker added that nearly 90 per cent of the questions submitted in the last two sessions have been answered and the target is to take this to 95 per cent.

"Officers have been directed to ensure that all questions are answered in a time-bound manner," he added.