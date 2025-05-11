Rajasthan Bus carrying wedding guests overturns in Bundi, 24 injured

Kota (Rajasthan): Around 24 people were injured after a private bus carrying wedding guests overturned on Sunday morning in Rajasthan's Bundi district, police said.

According to police, the bus was carrying 35 passengers of a wedding party. They were returning to Bhawanipura from Samidi Village when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned on a roadside field near Gambhirpura village around 2.30 am.

The accident left 24 people injured who were rushed to a Community Health Centre, SHO, Nainwan Police Station, Kamlesh Kumar Sharma said. Some of the passengers were discharged after treatment while some are under medical supervision.

Five of the passengers were seriously injured and were referred to another hospital, the SHO said. Further investigation is underway.