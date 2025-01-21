Rajasthan businessman found dead in Lucknow hotel; probe on

Lucknow, Jan 21 (PTI)The body of a businessman from Rajasthan was found at a hotel in Lucknow, following which the police here initiated an investigation, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow East), Pankaj Kumar Singh, told PTI that the deceased has been identified as Nilesh Bhandari, a 44-year-old resident of Jalore district in Rajasthan.

Bhandari had checked into a hotel in the Kamta area of the city two days ago with a female companion. His body was discovered on Monday, while the woman accompanying him was missing. Efforts are underway to trace her whereabouts, Singh added.

"Bhandari was a married man, and his family resides in Jalore," Singh said.

On Monday, the Kamta-based Hotel Saffron informed the police about the death of a guest who had been staying there for two days. A case was immediately registered at the local Chinhat police station.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination after preliminary proceedings, Singh said.

"No visible injury marks were found on the body. The deceased's family has been informed, and legal proceedings will follow based on the evidence," he said.

According to local police officials, the body was found naked in the bathroom of the hotel room. They also confirmed that efforts to locate the missing woman companion are ongoing.

Singh said the family members of Bhandari have reached Lucknow and further legal proceedings were being carried out.

The investigation is ongoing into the case, the police added. PTI KIS NB NB