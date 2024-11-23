Rajasthan bypoll: BJP leading in three seats; Cong, BAP in two

Jaipur: The BJP was leading in three seats while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi Party were leading in two segments each in the initial rounds of counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

BJP candidates Rajendra Bhambhoo, Rajendra Gurjar and Revant Ram Danga were leading in Jhunjhunu, Deoli Uniara and Khinwsar seats, respectively.

The Congress' Aryaan Zubair was leading in Ramgarh and Deen Dayal in Dausa seats.

In Salumbar and Chorasi, Bharat Adivasi Party candidates Jitesh Kumar Katara and Anil Kumar Katara were respectively in the lead.

Bypolls to these seven seats were held on November 13.