Rajasthan: Bypoll in Baran district's Anta assembly to be held on November 11

Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) The bypoll to Rajasthan's Anta assembly constituency, which fell vacant after the disqualification of BJP MLA Kanwar Lal Meena, will be held on November 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Monday.

The seat fell vacant after the disqualification of the BJP MLA in May following his conviction in a 20-year-old case involving pointing a pistol at a sub-divisional magistrate.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Meena had defeated Congress candidate Pramod Jain Bhaya. Bhaya was a minister in the then Congress government.

Nomination for the bypoll will start from 13 October, with the last date for filing nominations set to be October 21 and the last date for withdrawal on October 27, the ECI said.

The constituency in Baran district will go to polls for one seat on November 11.

Of the total 200 seats, ruling BJP has 118 seats, Congress 66, 88 are independents, 4 are of Bharat Adivasi Party, 2 of Bahujan Samaj Party and one of Rashtriya Lok Dal. PTI SDA OZ OZ