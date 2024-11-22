Rajasthan bypoll: Three-tier security put in place for Saturday's vote counting

Jaipur, Nov 22 (PTI) A three-tier security arrangement has been put in place for the counting of votes cast in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan, an official said on Friday.

Voting for the bypolls to Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi Assembly segments was held on November 13. The results will be declared on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said that the counting of votes will start at 8 am at seven centres.

Directions have been issued to officials concerned about making proper arrangements for EVMs, putting in place a three-tier security system and operating a media centre to share the results from time to time.

Mahajan said postal ballots would be counted first followed by votes cast on EVMs.

Counting of EVM votes for Jhunjhunu and Salumbar assembly segments will be completed in 22 rounds each, Ramgarh in 21 rounds, Deoli-Uniara and Khinvsar assembly constituencies in 20 rounds each, and Dausa and Chaurasi in 18 rounds each.

Mahajan said that tight security arrangements have been made at all counting centres while district election officers and superintendents of police have been instructed to strictly follow the security norms. PTI AG NSD NSD