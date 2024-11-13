10.51% votes cast till 9 am in Rajasthan's 7 assembly seats

Jaipur: Close to 11 per cent votes were cast in the bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan between 7 am and 9 am on Wednesday, an election department official said.

According to the official, 10.51 per cent of votes were cast till 9 am.

Ramgarh witnessed 14.64 per cent polling in the first two hours, whereas 9.88 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Jhunjhunu, 8.72 per cent in Dausa, 8.53 per cent in Deoli-Uniara, 10.54 per cent in Chorasi, 10.62 per cent in Khinvsar and 10.66 per cent in Salumbar.

Voting for these seven seats will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.