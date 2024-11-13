Rajasthan bypolls: 24.83% votes cast till 11 am in 7 assembly seats

Jaipur: Close to 25 per cent of votes were cast in the bypolls to the seven assembly seats in Rajasthan between 7 am and 11 am on Wednesday, an election department official said.

Ramgarh witnessed 28.97 per cent polling in the first four hours, whereas 23.12 per cent of voters exercised their franchise in Jhunjhunu, 20.43 per cent in Dausa, 22.69 per cent in Deoli-Uniara, 26.42 per cent in Chorasi, 26.67 per cent in Khinvsar and 25.26 per cent in Salumbar.

According to the official, 24.83 per cent of votes were cast till 11 am.

Voting for these seven seats will continue till 6 pm. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.