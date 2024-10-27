Rajasthan bypolls: 3,193 voters opt for home voting

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) A total 3,193 voters will vote from home in the bypolls for seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

According to the Election Commission, 2,365 people aged 85 and above and 828 persons with disabilities have opted to vote from home in these bypolls.

Polling teams will reach the homes of these listed voters on a predetermined date and conduct home voting. Representatives of political parties and candidates concerned will also be present.

Senior citizens aged 85 and above and people with more than 40 per cent disabilities are provided the facility of home voting, Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan said on Sunday.

The Election Commission, while announcing the Lok Sabha polls schedule earlier this year, unveiled the facility, designed to facilitate electoral participation of these elderly and disabled citizens.

Mahajan said home voting would be held between November 4 and 8. If the voter is not available at home at the scheduled date and time, the polling team will make a second attempt to record their votes on November 9-10.

Bypolls will be held in the Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar and the Chaurasi assembly seats of Rajasthan on November 13 and the results declared on November 23. PTI AG SZM