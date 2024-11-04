Rajasthan bypolls a contest between two ideologies, Congress to win all 7 seats: Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the bypolls being held in the state are a contest between two ideologies and the Congress will win all the seven seats.

Advertisment

He was addressing an election rally at Kundal in support of Congress candidate Deendayal Bairwa from Dausa assembly constituency.

"We have no personal enmity with anyone and this election is not about one caste or other. This election is an election of ideology, an election of two parties and an election about who can serve Dausa better," Pilot said.

Later, talking to reporters, he said, "This election is an election between two ideologies. An election of political parties." He alleged that the people are seeing the betrayal that the BJP government at the Centre has done to the people in 10 years.

Advertisment

"Their government has been here in Rajasthan for a year and they have stopped all the public welfare schemes of our previous Congress government," he said.

Pilot alleged that the BJP government in the state is not able to fulfil its own promises in the party's manifesto released during the assembly elections.

"The people will ask for an answer. The public gets an opportunity to seek answers through elections.

Advertisment

"A message will go out in this election and we will win with a huge margin... We are in a strong position on all seven seats and I am confident that we will win with a huge margin," he said.

Bypolls are being held for Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh seats of the state. Voting will be held here on November 13 while the counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI AG KSS KSS