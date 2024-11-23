Rajasthan bypolls: Bharat Adivasi Party's Anil Kumar Katara wins Chorasi assembly seat

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Bharat Adivasi Party candidate Anil Kumar Katara won the bypoll to Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan by a margin of 24,370 votes on Saturday.

Katara secured 89161 votes while the BJP's Karilal secured 64,791 votes. Congress candidate Mahesh Roat got 73,246 votes.

The assembly seat fell vacant after the Bharat Adivasi Party's incumbent legislator Rajkumar Roat won the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year.

Chorasi is a tribal dominated seat in Dungarpur district.