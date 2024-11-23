Rajasthan bypolls: BJP candidates ahead in four seats

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) BJP candidates were leading in four assembly seats while the Bharat Adivasi Party was ahead of its rivals in two seats in the counting of votes for the bypolls to seven assembly seats of Rajasthan.
Congress was ahead only in one seat with its candidate from Dausa, Deen Dayal was leading against his nearest rival and BJP nominee Jag Mohan by a margin of 2,300 votes, Election Commission data showed.
BJP candidates were ahead in Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Khinswar and Deoli-Uniara.
Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Jitesh Kumar Katara was leading by 16,22 votes in Salumber while another party leader Anil Kumar Katara was leading from Chorasi. PTI SDA DV DV