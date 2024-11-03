Rajasthan bypolls: Home voting to begin from Monday

Jaipur, Nov 3 (PTI) Voting from home will start from Monday in the bypolls to seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.

Home voting will be held in two phases between November 4 and November 10.

All the voters who have opted for home voting will be informed in advance through BLO and the polling team will go to their homes between November 4 and 8. If a voter is not found at home at the scheduled time, then the polling team will go to the house again on November 9-10.

A spokesperson of the Election Commission said that during this process, representatives of political parties and candidates participating in the election will also be present with the polling team.

A total of 3,193 voters including 2,365 elderly and 828 persons with disabilities from seven assembly constituencies will vote from home through postal ballot.

As per the instructions of the Election Commission, senior citizens above 85 years of age and voters with more than 40 per cent disability are given the facility of home voting with their consent.

Voting for the bye-elections in the state's Ramgarh, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Jhunjhunu, Khinvsar, Salumbar and Chaurasi assembly seats will be held on November 13 and the counting of votes will be done on November 23. PTI AG KVK KVK