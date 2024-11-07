Rajasthan bypolls: More than 21,000 people booked in 7 districts

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) The Rajasthan Police has booked more than 21,000 people under various sections in order to maintain law and order in view of the bypolls due on seven assembly seats.

A senior officer said so far 45 pistols, 25 cartridges and 63 kg of explosives have been seized in the seven districts.

Voting for the bypolls to the seven assembly seats of the state -- Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chaurasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh -- will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Chief Election Officer Naveen Mahajan said along with crime control, the law and order situation is being closely monitored in the seven assembly constituencies and related districts where byelections are being held.

In order to effectively follow the model code of conduct, the state police is taking action under the campaign to arrest illegal weapons and wanted criminals, deposit licensed weapons and identify and book suspicious people who can influence the election process, he said.

He said in this sequence, 45 illegal pistols, 25 cartridges, 63 kg of explosives and 46 sharp weapons have been recovered since October 16. On the other hand, 21,588 people have been booked in seven districts by the local police from the respective districts for various undesirable activities in the period from October 15 to November 7 after the implementation of the model code of conduct.

A total of 4,280 people have been booked under sections 126, 127, 129 and 170 of the Bharat Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Similarly, 17,308 persons have been restricted under the above sections of the code as well as Section 128 and 135 (3).

Similarly, out of a total of 18,554 licensed weapons, 18,088 weapons have been deposited in various police stations of these seven districts. PTI AG KSS KSS