Rajasthan bypolls: Nominations of 11 candidates rejected during scrutiny

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) Nominations of 11 candidates for the Rajasthan Assembly bypolls were rejected during scrutiny of papers on Monday, an official said.
The bypolls for seven assembly seats in the state will be held on November 13.
Till October 25, 94 candidates had submitted their nomination papers. The nomination papers of 11 candidates were rejected during scrutiny, the official said.
After the scrutiny, the number of candidates has come down to 84, Chief Election Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan said.
Some candidates file nominations from multiple seats.
The last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers is October 30.
The counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.