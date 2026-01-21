Rajasthan cabinet approves draft bill to restrict property transfer in 'disturbed' areas

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved a draft bill restricting the transfer of immovable properties in localities declared "disturbed". If enacted, it will be the second state after Gujarat to bring in such a law.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said demographic imbalance in certain areas affects public order and communal harmony, often forcing permanent residents to sell their properties at low prices, especially during situations of riots or mob violence.

"After an area is declared disturbed, transfer of immovable property without prior permission of the competent authority will be treated as invalid and void," he told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

The Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026, will be placed before the Assembly in the upcoming session.

Under the proposed law, the government will be empowered to declare areas affected by communal tension as "disturbed areas," restricting the transfer of immovable property in such localities.

Patel said that violations of the provisions would be treated as cognisable and non-bailable offences, carrying punishment ranging from three to five years' imprisonment along with a fine.

The cabinet meeting also approved the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy, 2026, officials said.

It also took a series of decisions related to the administrative, energy and social sectors.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said the cabinet approved the state's first Semiconductor Policy to promote indigenous manufacturing, design and packaging, aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission.

"The policy will help attract anchor investments, develop world-class semiconductor parks and generate high-tech employment," Rathore said, noting that projects would be eligible for capital subsidies, interest subvention, power duty exemptions and green manufacturing incentives.

The cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy, offering graded incentives, tax reimbursements and capital support to manufacturing and service units, including MSMEs and startups.

The cabinet further approved amendments to service rules relating to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, changes to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules to align the definition of child marriage with central law, conditional land allotment for solar energy projects in Bikaner and Jaisalmer, and the organisation of statewide 'Gram Utthan' camps from January 23 to deliver welfare schemes through 12 departments.

It also cleared the holding of a mega parent-teacher meeting across government schools on Basant Panchami, targeting participation of about 6.5 million parents, officials said. PTI AG RT