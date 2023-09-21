Rajasthan cabinet approves new rates for land allotment to social institutions, rule changes in govt jobs

Jaipur, Sep 20 (PTI) Rajasthan cabinet on Wednesday approved 63 proposals, including those regarding land allotment to more than 200 social institutions and giving government jobs to children orphaned due to the coronavirus pandemic when they attain adulthood.

The cabinet also decided to give government jobs to two youths for their role in the arrest of the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case, besides increasing promotion opportunities for government employees and removing salary discrepancies, a statement issued after the meeting said.

The cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence.

As per the statement, the cabinet decided to allot land at concessional rates to more than 200 social institutions for educational upliftment and for improvement in hostels, old age homes, community centres, among others.

With the approval of the proposal, land can now be allotted to these institutions at 10 per cent of the reserved rate, the statement said.

The cabinet also decided to allot land at reserved rates to the Indian Army, Indian Railways, Power Grid Sikar Transmission Limited, among other institutions, it said.

The cabinet has approved a proposal to amend service rules to provide government jobs to boys and girls orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic once they attain adulthood.

The cabinet decided to relax the rules to give government jobs to Prahlad Singh Chundawat and Shakti Singh Chundawat (Junior Assistant post), who helped in the arrest of the main accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case of Udaipur.

The cabinet has also approved amendments in Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, under which all personnel of Class IV Service, Ministerial Service, Subordinate Service and State Service will be given financial upgradation under the Assured Career Progression scheme on the completion of 9, 18, 27 years of satisfactory service.

Candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will now get age relaxation in Rajasthan State Engineering Services like other reserved categories.

The cabinet also approved Rajasthan Green Hydrogen Policy-2023 and Rajasthan Biomass and Waste to Energy Policy-2023.

The cabinet has approved the proposal to amend the qualification of physiotherapist cadre under the Rajasthan Medical and Health Subordinate Services Rules, 1965.

The proposal to establish Rajasthan State Sports Institute in Jodhpur has also been approved, which will give the state a state-of-the-art sports training centre, it said.

Also, the proposal to operate Rajasthan Drug and Pharmaceuticals Limited (RDPL) as a government undertaking has been approved, it said. PTI AG SKY SKY