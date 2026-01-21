Rajasthan Cabinet approves new semiconductor, aerospace and defence policies

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved the state's first semiconductor policy and a new aerospace and defence policy aimed at positioning the state as a major manufacturing and services hub for high-technology industries, officials said.

Briefing media persons after the state cabinet meeting, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that under the Rajasthan Semiconductor Policy, the state will promote domestic manufacturing, design, packaging and allied electronics, while encouraging anchor investments, development of world-class semiconductor parks and a strong fabless design ecosystem.

He said the policy also focuses on skill development, research and development, technology transfer and green manufacturing practices.

Projects approved under the India Semiconductor Mission will be eligible for additional state incentives, including capital grants linked to central subsidies, interest subvention on term loans and exemptions in power, stamp duty and land conversion charges, officials said.

The cabinet also cleared the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy, which provides special incentives for manufacturing and service units in aerospace, defence manufacturing, precision engineering, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services.

The policy classifies projects into large, mega and ultra-mega categories based on investment thresholds and offers a choice of incentives, including investment subsidies, turnover-linked incentives and employment-linked benefits.

According to an official statement, the eligible units will be offered benefits such as reimbursement of a substantial portion of state taxes, capital subsidies spread over multiple years, flexible land payment options, lease rental subsidies for office space and exemptions or reimbursements in electricity duty, mandi fee and stamp duty.

The policies are expected to attract significant private investment, boost high-skilled employment and strengthen Rajasthan's position in the national semiconductor and defence manufacturing ecosystem, the statement said.