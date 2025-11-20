Rajasthan Cabinet clears new diaspora department, Rs 15,600-crore energy JV

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) In a major push to attract global investment, strengthen diaspora engagement and expand energy infrastructure, the Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of a dedicated department for non-resident Rajasthanis in the country and abroad.

It also cleared the Rajasthan Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy-2025 and sanctioned a Rs 15,600 crore joint venture between Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. (RVUNL) and Singareni Collieries.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the new department will act as a central platform for addressing issues concerning non-resident Rajasthanis in India and abroad.

It will strengthen their engagement with the state government and promote "Brand Rajasthan" on the global stage. It will organise outreach programmes such as Pravasi Rajasthani Day, honour ceremonies, exchange initiatives, and operate a portal for registering diaspora associations, Rathore said.

The Rajasthan Global Capability Centre Policy-2025, approved by the Cabinet, is aimed at positioning the state as a global innovation and investment hub by attracting multinational companies to set up GCCs in Jaipur, Udaipur and Jodhpur, he said.

Rathore said the policy seeks to establish over 200 GCCs in the state by 2030, create 1.5 lakh jobs and contribute significantly to India's USD 100 billion GCC market. The policy offers incentives including capital subsidies, land and lease cost reimbursement, payroll support, rental assistance, skill development reimbursement and benefits for green innovations and research, he said.

Speaking on the joint venture, Bairwa said RVUNL will hold a 26 per cent stake and SCCL 74 per cent. The JV will set up an 800 MW coal-based plant at the mining site for Rs 9,600 crore and 1,500 MW of solar capacity in Rajasthan costing Rs 6,000 crore, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the naming of two government colleges in Sirohi district after donors and allotted over 580 hectares of land in Bikaner and Chittorgarh for solar projects.

Land was additionally sanctioned for a 765 kV Power Grid substation in Barmer, a step officials said will strengthen the renewable energy transmission network and improve electricity supply. PTI AG RHL