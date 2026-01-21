Rajasthan Cabinet clears semiconductor policy, draft Bill on property in disturbed areas

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Expanding its push to attract high-value manufacturing and strengthen governance, the Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved new semiconductor and aerospace and defence policies.

It also cleared a draft Bill to protect properties of permanent residents in disturbed areas and took a series of administrative, energy and social-sector decisions during the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Briefing the media, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said the proposed Rajasthan Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction in Disturbed Areas Bill, 2026 aims to prevent distress sale of properties and protect tenants' rights.

"Once an area is declared disturbed, transfer of immovable property without prior permission of the competent authority will be invalid," Patel said, adding that violations would attract non-bailable and cognisable offences with imprisonment and fines. The Bill will be placed before the assembly in the upcoming session.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said the Cabinet approved the state's first Semiconductor Policy to promote indigenous manufacturing, design and packaging, aligned with the India Semiconductor Mission.

"The policy will help attract anchor investments, develop world-class semiconductor parks and generate high-tech employment," Rathore said, noting that projects would be eligible for capital subsidies, interest subvention, power duty exemptions and green manufacturing incentives.

The Cabinet also approved the Rajasthan Aerospace and Defence Policy, offering graded incentives, tax reimbursements and capital support to manufacturing and service units, including MSMEs and start-ups.

The Cabinet further approved amendments to service rules relating to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission, changes to the Rajasthan Civil Services (Conduct) Rules to align the definition of child marriage with central law, conditional land allotment for solar energy projects in Bikaner and Jaisalmer and the organisation of statewide 'Gram Utthan' camps from January 23 to deliver welfare schemes through 12 departments.

It also cleared the holding of a mega parent-teacher meeting across government schools on Basant Panchami, targeting participation of about 6.5 million parents, officials said. PTI AG PRK PRK