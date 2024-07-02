Rajasthan cabinet decides to repeal Gandhi Vatika Trust Act brought by Gehlot govt

Jaipur, Jul 2 (PTI) The Rajasthan cabinet on Tuesday decided to repeal the Gandhi Vatika Trust Act, 2023 brought by the previous Gehlot government for the operation and management of 'Gandhi Vatika', a museum based on the biography of Mahatma Gandhi.

The other decisions taken by the cabinet include building a 'green field' airport in Kota and opening 'flying academy' in Kishangarh and other places.

After the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel told reporters that the decision to repeal the Gandhi Vatika Trust Act was taken in the meeting as there were some flaws in the Act.

He said the previous Congress government gave such unlimited powers to the Gandhi Vatika Trust which were not needed. He said the operation of Gandhi Vatika will continue.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the then chief minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the 'Gandhi Vatika' built in the Central Park of Jaipur on September 23 last year.

The initiative aimed at introducing the new generation to the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. The theme of Gandhi Vatika, built at a cost of Rs 85 crore, was prepared under the guidance of a committee of Gandhian thinkers.

Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said a 'green field airport' will be built in Kota. Along with this, flying schools will be opened in Kishangarh, Bhilwara and Jhalawar and an aerocity will be developed near the airport in Jaipur. PTI AG KSS KSS