Rajasthan Cabinet expansion likely on December 30, say sources

Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) The expansion of the Cabinet in BJP-ruled Rajasthan is likely to take place on Saturday, official sources have said.

Advertisment

The newly-inducted ministers will take oath at a ceremony in the Raj Bhavan at 3.30 pm. Governor Kalraj Mishra will administer the oath, they said on Friday.

Preparations for the oath ceremony are already underway at the Raj Bhavan.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, meanwhile, has travelled to Delhi to meet the BJP high-command ahead of the Cabinet expansion.

The BJP stormed to power in the state, securing 115 seats in the 200-member House on December 3.

After nine days, the party declared first-time MLA Sharma as chief minister and Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa as his deputies. PTI SDA SZM