Rajasthan: Cabinet subcommittee meets to review new districts formed under Cong's tenure

Jaipur, Sep 2 (PTI) A cabinet subcommittee meeting was held on Monday to review the decision of the previous Congress government to form 17 new districts in Rajasthan.

However, no decision was made and the next meeting will be held after 15 days, Revenue Minister Hemant Meena said.

PHED Minister Kanhaiya Lal Choudhary said the decision will be taken in accordance with public sentiment.

"Many districts have been created in haste and demarcation does not meet administrative and regional parameters," he said.

"Various parameters on which the new districts were created were reviewed, including population and area, among others. No decision has been taken yet. Further discussions will be held in the next meeting," he said.

The Ashok Gehlot government created 17 new districts taking the number of total districts in the state to 50 from 33. PTI SDA KVK KVK