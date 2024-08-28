Rajasthan cabinet takes important decisions related to employee welfare, rail transport

Jaipur, Aug 28 (PTI) Several important decisions, including those related to employee welfare, farmer welfare, strengthening the power system and development of rail transport, were taken at a meeting of the Rajasthan cabinet here on Wednesday.

Sharing information about the decisions taken at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel told reporters that in the interest of the state's personnel, an approval has been given to increase the maximum limit of their gratuity and death gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

On the lines of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), male and female personnel will now get the option to include either their parents or in-laws for medical facilities under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS), provided the parents or in-laws are dependent and reside with the male or female personnel, they said.

Bairwa said in case a personnel dies while in service, the dependant will be able to get the benefit of family pension for 10 years like central government employees.

In another important decision, rules have been amended to provide relief to those clerical personnel, drivers and Class-4 employees of courts who were deprived of promotions because they have more than two children.

Patel said in order to strengthen the state's rail transport system and develop industries like marble, granite and mining, the construction of a new railway line connecting Srinathdwara to Mewar and Marwar is being expedited in collaboration with the Centre.

He said an approval was given at the cabinet meeting to allocate a total of 42.1576 hectares of land of Rajsamand, Devgarh, Nathdwara and Amet subdivisions of Rajsamand district to the railway ministry for the Nathdwara-Devgarh-Madariya gauge-conversion project under section 102 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956.

Patel said the cabinet has given its approval to the implementation of 11-kV feeder separation of agricultural feeders under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

He further informed that approvals for land allotment were given for four 3,000-MW solar-energy projects under the provisions and conditions of the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Land Allotment for Establishment of Energy Production Unit Based on Renewable Energy Sources) Rules, 2007.

For the development of the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector in the state, the Union MSME ministry has been given an approval to allot 12 acres of land for free in JDA's Dahmikalan Institutional Scheme for setting up a technology centre in Jaipur. PTI AG RC