Jaipur (PTI): Five people, including a woman, were killed in a road accident in Rajasthan's Chaksu on Saturday morning after a car rammed into a trailer truck on the Kota-Jaipur National Highway (NH-52), police said.

The accident occurred near Tigariya turn in Chaksu when the car, coming from Madhya Pradesh towards Jaipur, crashed into a trailer truck moving ahead, allegedly after the driver dozed off, Chaksu SHO Manohar Lal Meghwal said.

The impact was so severe that four of the occupants, including a woman, died on the spot. A critically injured youth succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, the SHO informed, adding that all the deceased hailed from Madhya Pradesh.

Following the accident, traffic movement on the national highway was disrupted for some time. Local police and the accident response team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident.

The bodies have been kept in the mortuary, and the damaged vehicles were removed with the help of a crane to restore traffic, SHO Meghwal added.