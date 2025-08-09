Rajasthan: CBI rescues minor girl kidnapped from West Bengal two years ago

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The CBI has rescued a minor girl from Pali, Rajasthan, who was allegedly kidnapped from West Bengal's Bardhaman two years ago, and was 'sold' twice on the pretext of marriage, officials said Saturday.

The CBI has arrested five accused in the case and it suspects that the alleged kidnapping was part of a bigger human trafficking network, they said.

The girl, who was kidnapped on August 9, 2023 after leaving home for a tuition class, was found to be living at the residence of one of the accused in Pali.

The central probe agency was roped in by the Calcutta High Court through a order on February 16, 2024 on a plea of the victim's mother.

The case was initially investigated by the West Bengal CID and was handed over to the CBI amid concerns over the girl's safety and the suspected nature of her disappearance.

The CBI developed intelligence through its sources and call data record (CDR) analysis which pointed sleuths towards Rajasthan. A CBI team raided the premises in Pali on August 7, where the girl was living, they said.

"The investigation has revealed that the missing girl was a minor when she went missing and was shown as a major in the affidavits created for her marriage. She was sold twice for marriage. It is suspected that this incident could be part of a big human trafficking network," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The CBI arrested five accused, who were produced before a special court in Pali on Friday, which sent them on transit remand for three days to be produced before district and sessions judge at Purba Bardhaman (West Bengal), the statement said. PTI ABS MNK MNK