Rajasthan celebrates Rakhi with joy; governor, chief minister take part

Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Raksha Bandhan, the festival symbolising the bond of love and protection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated across Rajasthan on Saturday with traditional enthusiasm.

Sisters tied rakhis on their brothers' wrists, while markets brimmed with activity from early morning.

The state government extended free travel for women in Rajasthan Roadways buses for two days, leading to a heavy rush at bus stands. The North Western Railway also operated special trains to accommodate festive crowds.

In Jaipur and other towns and villages, women and girls thronged markets to buy rakhis and sweets.

At the Raj Bhavan, girls from S.O.S. Balgram and members of the Brahmakumaris tied rakhis to Governor Haribhau Bagde.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma celebrated the festival at his residence, where school and college girls, armed forces widows, social workers, advocates, doctors and students tied rakhis on his wrist.

"This festival is a symbol of the unbreakable bond between brother and sister. Sisters play diverse roles in the family and are the torchbearers of our traditions and heritage. On this holy day, I have received the love and blessings of sisters, which is an impenetrable shield for me," Sharma said.

Former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Vasundhara Raje also extended greetings on the occasion. PTI AG VN VN