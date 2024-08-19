Rajasthan celebrates Rakshabandhan with traditional fervour

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Rakshabandhan is being celebrated with traditional fervour across Rajasthan with sisters tying rakhis on their brothers' wrists on Monday.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla celebrated the festival in Kota with women who lost their family members, including brothers, due to Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari reached the residence of former state president Satish Poonia and tied rakhi to him Rakhi.

Free travel facility was given to women in the state roadways buses on this occasion.

"The free travel facility has been given for women till 11.59 pm on Monday in all categories of buses, except AC, Volvo and all India permit buses, within Rajasthan," an official said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders extended greetings on the festival. PTI SDA MNK MNK