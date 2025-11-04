Rajasthan CEO reviews poll preparedness for Anta Assembly by-election

Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Anta Assembly by-election and directed officials to ensure free, fair, and peaceful polling.

Chairing a review meeting at the Mini Secretariat in Baran district, Mahajan instructed officers to make robust security arrangements at the ground level to maintain an atmosphere free from fear and influence during the November 11 polling.

He emphasised that all election-related work should be completed with utmost vigilance and within the prescribed timelines.

According to an official statement, the CEO asked election officials to ensure transparency and accuracy in the conduct of the poll and to keep a close watch on sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations.

District Election Officer Rohitashwa Singh Tomar briefed Mahajan on the preparations made so far, while Superintendent of Police Abhishek Andasu shared details of the security and law-and-order measures in place for the by-election.

Counting of votes for the Anta bypoll will be held on November 14. PTI AG OZ OZ