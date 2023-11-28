Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer falls sick, rushed to hospital

Jaipur, Nov 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta was admitted to Sawai Man Singh government hospital in Jaipur on Tuesday after he fell sick, a spokesperson from his office said.

Gupta, an IAS officer of 1995 batch, underwent a health checkup and ECG test at the hospital.

"For a complete medical examination, he has been shifted to ICU," a doctor at the hospital said.

Rajasthan underwent an election on November 25 with polling done in 199 out of its 200 assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on December 3. PTI SDA VN VN