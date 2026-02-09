Rajasthan chief secretary reviews action plans on cyber security in state

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas on Monday directed all concerned departments to prepare and implement a time-bound action plan to strengthen cyber crime control in the state.

Chairing a review meeting here, Srinivas said the state government is making continuous, coordinated and effective efforts to prevent cyber crimes.

He said measures ranging from public awareness campaigns to action against cyber offenders are being carried out in a planned manner.

Progress made by various departments on cyber security-related initiatives was reviewed during the meeting and necessary directions were issued.

The chief secretary sought details of the functioning of the cyber cell at the state Forensic Science Laboratory and directed officials to expedite the establishment of cyber cells in regional forensic laboratories to strengthen technical investigation capacity.

Officials informed the meeting that awareness campaigns are being conducted to curb emerging cyber crimes such as "digital arrest". Cyber helpdesks have been set up across the state to provide prompt assistance to the public.

He also called for improved coordination among banks, telecom service providers and concerned departments for continuous monitoring of suspicious accounts, use of artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools and ensuring the safety of digital transactions.

Srinivas directed officials to conduct regular awareness programmes in schools, colleges and other educational institutions to educate people about cyber crimes.

Senior officials from home, police, IT department, finance and other departments also attended the meeting.