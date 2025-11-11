Rajasthan chief secretary transferred, appointed secretary in Ministry of Social Justice

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant has been transferred and appointed as secretary in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

He is likely to assume charge in New Delhi on December 1.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Monday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Pant's appointment in place of Amit Yadav, who is set to retire on November 30.

Pant, a 1991-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, was appointed as the state's chief secretary on December 31, 2023.

His retirement was due in February 2027.