Rajasthan chief secretary visits National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas on Saturday visited the National Institute of Ayurveda here and reviewed its academic, medical and research activities.

Institute Vice-Chancellor Sanjeev Sharma welcomed the chief secretary and briefed him on the work being carried out in the fields of ayurvedic treatment, education and research, along with recent innovations and achievements.

Srinivas was apprised of the functioning of the OPD, IPD, panchakarma and other clinical departments, besides the ayurvedic healthcare services being provided to patients and publications brought out by the institute, including the Journal of Ayurveda.

The chief secretary inspected the OPD, IPD and panchakarma units and interacted with patients. He said the institute has a long-standing legacy, and Jaipur has a rich ayurvedic tradition.

Srinivas said efforts would be made to adopt the best practices followed at the institute in other ayurvedic education institutions in the state, and the matter would be taken up with Union AYUSH Secretary Rajesh Kotecha.

During the visit, he also held discussions with heads of departments and reviewed research projects being undertaken in the public interest. Ayurveda Department Principal Secretary Subir Kumar was also present.

Sharma requested the state chief secretary to facilitate the availability of land in Jaipur for the expansion of the institute to extend ayurvedic healthcare services to a larger population.