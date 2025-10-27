Rajasthan: Children below 14 barred from working in shops, commercial establishments

Jaipur, Oct 27 (PTI) The Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma government has approved an ordinance prohibiting employment of children below 14 years of age in commercial establishments, the statement said on Monday.

The state also approved amendments to the Rajasthan Factories (Amendment) Rules, 2025, aimed at promoting business activities while ensuring the welfare and safety of workers, according to a statement.

Under the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, the minimum age for apprentices has been raised from 12 to 14, and adolescents aged 14 to 18 will no longer be permitted to work during night hours -- a change from the earlier limit of 12 to 15 years.

Officials said the amendment would help ensure better access to health, nutrition, and education for children.

The ordinance also increases the maximum daily working hours for workers from nine to ten hours, while the overtime limit has been raised to 144 hours per quarter.

According to the government, the move will improve operational efficiency and productivity in shops and commercial establishments.

The amendments to the Rajasthan Factories Rules allow the employment of women in specific types of factories, with special provisions for safety, privacy, and protective equipment.

Under the new rules, employers must ensure personal safety gear such as respiratory protection, face shields, masks, gloves, and heat shields, maintain air quality, and provide mandatory safety training to all workers, the statement said. PTI AG ARB VN VN