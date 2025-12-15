Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Police in Rajasthan's Pali district have booked an 11th-grade student for allegedly raping a student studying in Class 9 and sharing explicit photos and videos of the incident on social media, officials said on Monday.

According to the complaint filed by the survivor's parents, the incident occurred around 15-20 days ago in a field within the Shivpura police station area.

Sojat City Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ratanaram Dewasi stated that the parents reported their 14-year-old daughter, a Class 9 student, was allegedly befriended and trapped by an 11th-grade student from her school.

The accused called the girl to a field and raped her. He then threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the DSP said.

The family stated that the girl looked depressed after the incident. When the parents affectionately asked the reason for her silence, she shared the ordeal, and they approached the police.

A case was registered at the Shivpura police station based on the family's report.

DSP Dewasi further informed that the police got the victim medically examined at Bangar Hospital in Pali on Sunday and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

"The police are investigating the case. The age of the boy accused of rape and sharing photos/videos on social media will be ascertained only after the investigation is complete," he added.