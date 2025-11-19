Rajasthan: Class 9 student ends life, alleges torture by teachers in suicide note

Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old Class 9 student has ended life after he was allegedly harassed by two teachers and the school administrator in a village in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankit Gurjar, a resident of Dhangad Ka Pura village and a student of Kamla Bhartiya Shikshan Sansthan.

Todabhim Deputy Superintendent of Police Murarilal Meena said that a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by Ankit's father, Madan Singh, at Nadauti police station.

The complaint states that on Tuesday morning, Ankit had gone to school, where he was beaten up and mistreated by two teachers and the school administrator.

The boy's family said he was deeply distressed after the incident.

The same day, Ankit ended life after writing a suicide note, in which he levelled allegations of torture against two teachers, Babulal Bairwa and Shahanshah Sheikh, and the school administrator and demanding that they be punished.

The boy later hanged himself from a tree near a cattle shed behind his house. A woman in the family found Ankit's body hanging, police said.

They said further investigations are underway.