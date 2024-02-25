Rajasthan CM accuses Congress of misguiding people on ERCP

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday accused the Congress of misguiding people on the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and politicising the issue for garnering votes.

Addressing an event in Dholpur, he said the Rs 45,000-crore revised Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal Project (Integrated ERCP) will prove to be a lifeline for eastern Rajasthan.

"This will solve the age-old problem of irrigation and drinking water in this area and due to abundant irrigation in the fields, this land will also be prosperous," he said.

He said 90 per cent of the project cost will be borne by the central government and 10 per cent by the state government, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

In addition to the 26 dams included in the detailed project report, 122 dams will be constructed, he said.

He said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had envisioned river interlinking and a scheme was formed but the UPA government changed it as the Congress-led coalition had no concern for public pain and only knew politics of "loot and lies".

He accused the Congress of misguiding people on the ERCP and politicising the issue for garnering votes.

"The Congress came out with a slogan of 'garibi hatao' (remove poverty) but never worked for it, and it was only PM Narendra Modi which ensured that the benefit of government schemes reaches every household," Sharma added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, he said, "These days there is a competition, senior congress leader Sonia Gandhi is worried about how to promote Rahul Gandhi and here, former CM Ashok Gehlot is concerned about his son. The Congress is concerned about just one family, while the BJP for the people of the country," he said.

The chief minister also addressed public meetings in some other districts. PTI SDA SMN