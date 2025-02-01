Rajasthan CM accuses Kejriwal of massive corruption, cites multiple scams

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) BJP leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Saturday launched a scathing attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, accusing his party's government of being mired in corruption and failing to deliver on its promises.

Addressing a public meeting at Moti Nagar ahead of February 5 assembly polls, he alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was involved in multiple scams, including a Rs 28,000-crore Jal Board scam, Rs 5,400-crore ration scam, Rs 4,500-crore DTC bus scam, and a Rs 1,300-crore classroom construction scam.

Taking potshots at Kejriwal, Lal said, "You spoke of eradicating corruption, instead you got drowned in it. You have looted public money meant for the poor." He also criticised the Delhi government's handling of the Yamuna river cleanup, claiming, "You poisoned the Yamuna instead of cleaning it. Such public representatives should feel ashamed." A few days earlier, Kejriwal had alleged that the BJP wanted to mix "poison" in the water supplied to Delhi to trigger chaos so that the AAP could be blamed for people dying. The AAP supremo was issued a notice by the Election Commission over the matter on a complaint from the BJP. In response to a second notice, Kejriwal submitted his reply.

The Rajasthan chief minister further attacked Kejriwal over the AAP government's spending, particularly on the renovation of his official residence. "The one who spoke of wearing slippers is now building a 'sheesh mahal' worth crores," Lal remarked.

The BJP often uses the 'sheesh mahal' jibe to attack AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal with allegations of corruption in the renovation of the bungalow he used as Delhi's chief minister.

Lal also accused Kejriwal of "surpassing the Congress" in divisive politics. "The Congress used to do politics of appeasement, but you have gone beyond them,” he alleged.

Praising the Banjara community for their contribution to the nation’s economy, Lal said, "The community has upheld the nation's economy and is known for working for others." He urged voters to compare the manifestos of different parties before making their decision in the upcoming elections. "Look at their manifesto and see how much they have delivered. Then compare it with our Sankalp Patra and see how we have worked under Modi ji, who always fulfils his commitments." The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 5 and the results will be out on February 8. PTI UZM UZM NSD NSD