Rajasthan CM advocates for promotion of Hindi language, says it's a symbol of our cultural heritage

Jaipur, Feb 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Monday that it is the people's responsibility to promote Hindi, as it is not only the country's official language but also a symbol of our cultural heritage and national unity.

He was addressing the joint regional official language conference for the Central West and Northern regions, organised here by the Official Language Department of the Union Home Ministry.

He stated that it is the duty of all of us to make every possible effort to promote Hindi, as it is not only a constitutional directive but also a national necessity.

According to the official statement, he urged the usage of Hindi at every level and in every field.

Highlighting the importance of Hindi in the digital age, the Chief Minister said that, in today's technological era, it is necessary to incorporate Hindi on digital platforms as well. He added that Hindi is not only a language but a powerful form of our culture, thinking, and ideas.

Sharma also mentioned that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, the Home Ministry has done unique work in the field of internal security and social harmony in the country. Their leadership has not only strengthened our security system but has also created immense confidence in the country regarding internal security.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, said that we must make efforts to make Hindi the national spoken language while respecting all the languages of the country. The use of the official language, Hindi, is the key to our unity.

He stated that language is the inner strength of human society and the country. If we look at language in its limited form, it is only a medium of communication, but in the context of the nation, language and culture are the soul of any nation, in which the people of the country communicate.

Rai further mentioned that the Central Government is continuously working to enrich and enable the official language. He said that taking public welfare schemes and programs to the grassroots level is the criterion for the success of the government system. Our democracy can flourish only when we convey the message of the people's interests in their own language, and there is no doubt that, at the national level, the official language Hindi is fulfilling this responsibility very well.

He added that important work has been done in the last 10 years to enrich and enable the official language across the country and to increase the use of Indian languages.

During the program, Central Government offices, nationalised banks, public sector undertakings, and Nagar Official Language Implementation Committees of Central, West, and North India, which did the best work in Hindi in government operations, were also awarded.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Premchand Bairwa, MP Manju Sharma, and Secretary of the Central Official Language Department Anshuli Arya were also present at the event.