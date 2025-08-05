Rajasthan CM announces free bus travel for women on Raksha Bandhan

Jaipur, August 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday announce free travel for women in state roadway buses on the day on Raksha Bandhan on August 9 and the following day.

According to an official statement, the free travel facility will be available to women for journeys within the state limits of Rajasthan on August 9 and 10.

This initiative marks the first time women will be allowed to travel for free on roadways buses for two consecutive days. Earlier, they were allowed to travel free of cost only on the day of Raksha Bandhan.

The RSRTC issued the order for free travel in all categories of buses excluding AC, Volvo and All India permit buses. PTI SDA NB