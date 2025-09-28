Rajasthan CM announces hike in subsidy for gaushalas, incentives for farmers using bullocks

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday said his government has taken unprecedented steps in the direction of cow protection and promotion, including increasing the daily grant for registered gaushalas to Rs 50 per cow and Rs 25 per calf.

Addressing the Shri Krishna Balram Gau-Aradhan Mahotsav at Shri Jadkhor Gau-Dham in Deeg district, Sharma said the state budget for 2025-26 also makes a provision of Rs 30,000 annually as an incentive for small and marginal farmers who continue to use bullocks for farming.

The chief minister said, "With Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Sanatan culture is witnessing a revival across the country. The construction of the grand Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Mahakal Corridor are strengthening our heritage. On similar lines, our government has made budgetary provisions for the development of major religious sites, including Khatushyamji temple and Poonchhri Ka Lotha." He further announced that sites associated with the life of Lord Krishna are being developed under the "Shri Krishna Gaman Path" project.

Earlier in the day, Sharma, accompanied by his wife, offered prayers at Shri Jadkhor Goshth Bihari temple and performed cow worship at Kamdhenu Gaushala by feeding jaggery and green fodder to the cattle. PTI AG SHS HIG