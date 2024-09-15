Rajasthan CM announces 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in state from September 17

Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) A 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign will start in Rajasthan from September 17, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said.

In meeting that was held on Saturday night to review the upcoming programs of the state government, he directed the department of Local Self Government and Panchayati Raj Department to make the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign on a large scale from September 17 to October 2 in the state.

He asked district collectors to form a five-member committee for monitoring this campaign in all urban bodies, and ensure the participation of educational institutions as well as social organizations of districts.

He said that an exhibition of 'Waste to Art' products should be organized in the state, according to a press release.

The Chief Minister said that The state government is continuously providing employment opportunities to the youth, Sharma said.

He also instructed the Medical and Health Department to organize the state level 'Mukhyamantri Rozgar Utsav' on September 17. PTI SDA OZ OZ