Rajasthan CM approves dismissal of govt official convicted in corruption case

Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the proposal to dismiss a man working with the Deputy Labour Commissioner from service after being convicted in a corruption case, according to an official statement. According to the statement, the Labour Department will take action to dismiss Deshraj Singh Gurjar, Junior Assistant to Deputy Labour Commissioner in Alwar from service, under the policy of zero tolerance towards corruption.

He was convicted by the court in a corruption case, the statement read.

In another incident, the chief minister approved the proposal to initiate prosecution in the court against Alwar's M/s. S. S. B Engineers Pvt. Ltd., and Tapukada's M/s Khushkheda Steels Pvt. Ltd for allegedly violating safety norms in their factories that led to the death of three workers, as per the statement. The Labour Department will prosecute the managers of these factories under the sections of the Factories Act, the statement read.