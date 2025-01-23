Rajasthan CM approves distribution of agricultural subsidy to scarcity-hit districts

Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has approved the distribution of agricultural input subsidy from SDRF to the farmers of 21 districts affected by Kharif floods and hailstorms.

Advertisment

According to a government statement, for this, 5897 villages with 33 per cent or more crop damage in 20 districts have been declared affected.

A notification will be issued in this regard by the Disaster Management and Relief Department.

The chief minister had given instructions to assess the damage to Kharif crops due to floods and hailstorms during monsoon in 2024 and this decision has been taken on the basis of reports received from the District Collectors.

Advertisment

According to this decision, 486 villages of Bundi district, 67 of Nagaur district, 58 of Dholpur district, 61 of Jhalawar district, 2 of Sawai Madhopur, 1 of Baran, 592 of Ajmer, 418 of Bharatpur, 345 of Kota, 865 of Tonk, 45 of Bikaner, 817 of Banswara, 10 of Balotra, 207 of Phalodi, 155 of Pali, 49 of Hanumangarh, 258 of Deeg, 262 of Jodhpur, 626 of Beawar, 564 of Bhilwara and 9 villages of Hanumangarh district have been declared as scarcity-hit.

Agricultural input subsidy will be distributed to the farmers affected by the damage in these villages as per SDRF norms. PTI AG HIG HIG