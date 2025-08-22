Rajasthan CM approves panel reports on panchayat, urban body reorganisation

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday approved the recommendation reports submitted by two ministerial sub-committees on the delimitation and reorganisation of panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

According to an official statement, the step will help the state move rapidly towards the concept of 'One State One Election'.

Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Friday issued guidelines to district collectors regarding preparations for panchayati raj and urban body elections.

According to the guidelines, the collectors have been instructed to complete all election-related arrangements in their respective districts, including the updating of voter lists.

Officials said that once these preparations are completed, the SEC will be in a position to announce the elections at any time.