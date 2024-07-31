Rajasthan CM asks ministers, MLAs to meet people, monitor implementation of schemes

Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has asked cabinet ministers and MLAs to review on-ground implementation of central and state schemes.

According to Sharma's direction, the ministers need to review the schemes every week, while the MLAs need to monitor their implementation every 15 days.

Sharma was addressing the gratitude meeting of the residents of Pachpadara assembly constituency at the Chief Minister's residence here.

The chief minister, in a statement, said public representatives should constantly be in touch with common people to be aware of their problems.

He said the ministers should stay in Jaipur three days a week and listen to the grievances of the people.

"MLAs should review the schemes of Centre and state government every 15 days and the ministers every week to ensure their implementation on the ground," Sharma said.

He said that this year's state budget laid emphasis on the development of roads and infrastructure along with health and education to strengthen this foundation.

He said that the budget showed commitment to fulfil the resolution of 'Developed Rajasthan-2047' with a 5-year roadmap.

The chief minister claimed the previous Congress-led government made populist announcements in the last budget of its tenure and those announcements were not implemented.

"Whereas in our very first budget, we have made adequate provisions for the empowerment of all sections including women, youth, farmers, poor, which reflects the 'vision' of our government," Sharma said. PTI AG RPA RPA