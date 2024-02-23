Rajasthan CM attends meeting of BJP's Lok Sabha poll panel in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday attended a BJP meeting in Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh to formulate the party's poll strategy for five Lok Sabha constituencies in the region.

Advertisment

In the Uttar Pradesh district, he paid obeisance at the Lalita Devi temple in Naimisharanya and met religious leaders and sants.

He later went to Sitapur city where he inaugurated a resort and held a meeting with the BJP Lok Sabha Election Management Committee for a cluster of five Lok Sabha constituencies -- Sitapur, Misrikh, Lakhimpur, Dhourara and Hardoi -- spread over three districts.

The meeting was called to formulate the party's strategy for the Lok Sabha polls, a BJP leader said.

Addressing the meeting, Sharma said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every member of the BJP family is working with full dedication to achieve the target of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning more than 400 seats in the elections due in April-May.

In another meeting at Khairabad in Sitapur, the chief minister said BJP activists work round the clock for the development of the country. PTI COR ABN SMN SMN